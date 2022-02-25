Hudson Jeans Launches New Collection with Stylist Brandon Williams

Hudson Jeans has announced a new collaborative collection with celebrity stylist Brandon Williams, who is known for creating looks for professional athletes.

Williams got his start as a stylist by workng with his brother-in-law, former NBA player Michael Redd. Since then, he’s assembled a client list that features other NBA players in addition to athletes who play in the MLB and the NFL.

The new collection is inspired by Williams' personal style and features a range of fits named after some of Williams’ clients and friends, such as NBA players Mike Conley and Julius Randle. The collection features a greyscale color scheme that combines minimalism and sartorial craftsmanship and includes T-shirts, button-down cardigans, outerwear as well as Hudson’s signature kick flare, cargo and straight leg cut.

Hudson x Brandon Williams is available online at Hudson’s website and Saks’ website, as well as in-store at select Saks locations. Prices in the collection range from $89 to $895.