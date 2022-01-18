FASHION CARES Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky and Kids of Immigrants Collaborate for New Collection

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky and Los Angeles-based brand Kids of Immigrants have announced a new collaboration that celebrates Hispanic American culture and heritage.

The collaboration is the first Kids of Immigrants drop of the new year and is built upon Buchanan’s latest campaign, “What Glory We Are.” The What Glory We Are campaign was launched by Buchanan’s during Hispanic Heritage Month in Oct. 2021 and unites those who embody the spirit of being Hispanic and American. The new capsule collection builds on the campaign with Kids of Immigrants celebrating the unique 200 percenter experience of those who are 100 percent immigrant and 100 percent American.

“It’s in the duality that exists in between two different cultures, traditions and languages coming together to make us 200 percent. Where the heart meets home. It’s an appreciation of our roots and a celebration of our uniqueness. We are all cut from different fabrics but together we make a whole. We would not be here without our commUNITY,” said Kids of Immigrants co-founder Daniel Buezo.

The limited-edition Buchanan’s and Kids of Immigrants collection includes a hoodie, sweatpants and a beanie with signature Kids of Immigrants designs inspired by the Buchanan campaign. In support of the local community, 100 percent of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to No Us Without You LA, an organization that provides support to over 1,600 food-insecure hospitality workers, day laborers, street vendors and mariachi families.

Prices in the collection range from $35 to $100. The collection is available at kidsofimmigrants.us and will be available until all units sell out.