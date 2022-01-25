FASHION CARES Coach Introduces Craftsperson Apprenticeship Program

Coach has introduced the Coach (Re)Loved Craftsperson Apprenticeship Program, a new one-year leather craftsmanship skills and training program designed as part of Coach’s commitment to helping create a better-made future through better-made things.

The Coach (Re)Loved Craftsperson Apprenticeship Program was created to support Coach (Re)Loved, the brand's circular ecosystem of programs in repair, refurbishment, upcycling, recycling and trade-in. The program will teach apprentices the necessary skills to transform pre-loved Coach bags into new bags for resale and builds on Coach’s existing apprenticeship program, which has trained over 400 in-store craftspeople in artisanal leathercrafting.

Coach (Re)Loved was introduced in 2021 to help keep Coach bags out of landfills and reimagine end-of-life process in fashion. It features four programs, Upcrafted, Remade, Restored and Vintage, which give pre-loved and damaged Coach products a second life, in addition to Coach (Re)Loved Exchange, a trade-in program where customers can trade their old Coach bags for store credit. The exchange program is offered at 30 pilot stores with plans to expand to all 162 U.S. and Canada locations within the next few months.

The Coach (Re)Loved Craftsperson Apprenticeship Program is currently accepting applications for its inaugural program year in June 2022.