DENIM Hudson Jeans Announces Two-Year Partnership with NBA Player Tyler Herro

Premium-denim brand Hudson Jeans has announced a new ambassador partnership with professional basketball player Tyler Herro, who becomes the first professional athlete to officially work with the brand. The two-year ambassadorship will also include a denim collaboration.

Herro, of the Miami Heat, will appear in advertising and marketing campaigns, and will launch a capsule collection in March 2022 to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary. The collection is set to feature three new fits in a total of seven new washes, including some with longer inseams for athletes and people with taller body types. The collection will available at national retailers including Neiman Marcus as well as online at hudsonjeans.com.

“Tyler is a dynamic young player who has a unique, trend-right personal style. Hudson Jeans has long been a favored denim brand with athletes, and we are thrilled to have him as a brand ambassador. He’s been a great collaborator on his capsule collection; he knew exactly what he was looking to create,” said Suzy Biszantz, Centric Brands Group president of men’s and women’s.