Denim Textile Trends

The Wonder of Denim
Classic denim has remained a favorite, but updated approaches include new acid washes in addition to tones of green, red and gray. Textural elements showcase intricate patterns, elevated structure and perfect distressing.
DIRECTORY
Artistic Milliners, (917) 657-2020, www.artisticmilliners.com
Base Wealth Limited / BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr
Cone Denim, (336) 379-6165, www.conedenim.com
Global Denim, +52 (55) 53-58-49-09, www.globaldenim.com.mx/en
ISKO, (213) 622-3996, www.iskodenim.com
ORTA, +90 (212) 315-3200, ortaanadolu.com