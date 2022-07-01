SWIM/SURF

Swim Textile Trends

Friday, July 1, 2022

Neon Dreams

Summer affords an escape from normalcy through textiles in fluorescent and neon hues reminiscent of 1980s-era beach volleyball, rollerblading in the park and enjoying fun in the sun.

Everything Under the Sun

Swimwear patterns are inspired by happy imagery such as sunflowers, tropical blooms, brightly colored palms, cheerful paisleys, sumptuous fruits and elevated novelty prints that favor playfully chic designs.

Charming Textile Co., Ltd. / BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

La Lame, Inc. / Lyma, (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

Sportek International Inc., (213) 239-6700, www.sportek.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Triple Textile, (213) 629-4300, www.Fabricforus.com

