NEWS Inside the Industry

Cotton Incorporated’s textile-chemistry experts continue to research how cotton fibers break down on land and in our waterways. Microplastics can enter the environment through the washing of clothing made from synthetic fibers. “Cotton’s versatility and durability makes it an ideal ingredient for reusable products,” said Vice President of Product Development and Implementation Operations for Cotton Incorporated Mary Ankeny. “All fabrics shed microfibers through everyday wash and wear. It’s important to understand the origin of the fiber and what happens in the environment as those fibers build up or break down.” Plastic Free July is a global initiative of the Plastic Free Foundation that challenges the public to help change behaviors to minimize plastics use. Checking the label for cotton on clothing is an easy way to participate.

Jesta I.S. Inc.,a global developer of modular cloud solutions for retailers, e-tailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers, has made a significant upgrade to its Vision Suite software. Vision 22 introduces new features and includes significant enhancements including improved communication capabilities across global partner networks, accelerating new and bulk-merchandise distributions, empowering consumers with cross-channel self-service and on-demand shopping capabilities, equipping businesses with robust analytics, and more. “Jesta’s Vision 22 is set to optimize vertical brands and retailers’ end-to-end supply-chain operations worldwide,” said President Arvind Gupta. “The Jesta solution stack seamlessly connects global networks and enables businesses to drive product journeys more quickly and effectively while simultaneously addressing the needs of the next-generation consumer.”

Idyllwild Arts has hired designer Kentaro Kameyama, winner of season 16’s “Project Runway,” as chair of its Fashion Design Department. “Kentaro was chosen because of his conviction that he can inspire young people in their journey to success in the fashion industry,” said Abbie Bosworth, chair of InterArts and Fashion at Idyllwild Arts. “We felt that we needed someone with an understanding of more avant-garde or conceptual fashion to balance the already practical and industry-savvy fashion faculty.” Said the designer, “I’m not interested in the idea that people have about a fashion designer’s cool lifestyle. I want to inspire young people like my teachers inspired me. I hold several degrees and certificates, so I’ve had the good luck to be inspired by many teachers.”

Mercado Labs has announced the release of Mercado Plan, a transformative technology designed to increase supply-chain transparency by connecting importers with their suppliers and partners to track, measure, and meet compliance and regulatory standards. “Arguably the biggest issue facing importers today is the lack of transparency in their supply-side networks,” said Mercado Labs Vice President of Product Keith Katz. “You don’t have to dig very deep to find countless examples of brands being exposed by convoluted multi-tier supplier structures, all of which contribute to the fragility we’ve seen in the global supply chain over the past couple of years.” As consumers and stakeholders become increasingly vocal about how brands impact the planet, Katz said, the spotlight turns on businesses to manage their side of the equation.

StyleScan, a creator of virtual-dressing technology, has raised an additional $1 million in funding, bringing its total seed-round capital to $3 million for the launch of new AI-driven products. “With everything going increasingly digital, online retailers need to up their game and improve the customer experience,” said StyleScan founder and CEO Larissa Posner. StyleScan’s plug-in ModelSwitch allows shoppers to preview garments on models with a wide range of body shapes and skin tones. “When shoppers can visualize their purchases on models who resemble them,” Posner said, “they’re twice as likely to buy and 30 percent less likely to return what they bought.” StyleScan’s next-level software performance relies on a cutting-edge mix of machine learning, augmented reality, computer vision and fabric-physics simulations.

The NPD Group, in its recent Inclusive Apparel Market Trends report, found sales revenue for women’s plus-size apparel grew by 18 percent in 2021, three times faster than consumer spending on the remaining women’s market. After casual apparel, basics make up the largest share of units sold in plus-size apparel, at 27 percent compared to 19 percent for the rest of the market. Jeans, tops and swimwear are the top categories consumers want more options for in sizing. “Plus-size is a booming yet underserved area of the apparel industry,” said Kristen Classi-Zummo, apparel industry analyst at NPD. “The intimate-apparel market has been a pioneer in inclusive sizing, proving that the consumer will spend on categories where she feels well-represented.”

Bold Metrics Inc. has announced an $8 million Series A financing round led by Bessemer Venture Partners with other participation from Lytical Ventures, ValueStream Ventures and Nanban Ventures. The latest round brings the company’s total funding to $12.3 million. The AI-first SaaS solution already has a global presence and will use the funds to accelerate expansion into new markets while also scaling research and development. Bold Metrics provides apparel brands and retailers accurate AI Body Modeling technology to help reduce returns, boost conversion rates and quantifiably improve sustainability efforts while making shopping easier. With an ever-growing supply of 45 million body models, the company continues to lead the market and adds more than 2 million body models per quarter.

The Milliners Cotton Organic Project has harvested its first-ever certified organic cotton, which is also the first batch of certified conversion cotton harvested from Kohlu, Baluchistan. Artistic Milliners and BESTSELLER have collaborated to help provide more transparency in the value chain of organic cotton. As part of the project, seeds were distributed to farmers who were then taught organic-cotton-farming techniques. In 2019, Artistic Milliners, BESTSELLER and the WWF became the first private-sector investors in organic-cotton cultivation in Pakistan, with that project now encompassing over 2,000 farmers and nearly 9,300 acres of land. “This season’s harvest will be a game-changer in the cotton industry of Pakistan. We are here to bridge the gap between organic-cotton supply and demand,” said Omer Ahmed, CEO of Artistic Milliners.