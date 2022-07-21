TRADE SHOWS FMNC Captures Exhibitors, Buyers at June Show

“June was just a fabulous show!” said Mary T. Taft, executive director of Fashion Market Northern California. “Buyers were very pleased with the merchandise and product availability, and exhibitors were pleased with the traffic.”

Many retailers attending the show at the Embassy Suites, South San Francisco June 19–21 were shopping for Immediates, following the trend of many 2022 shows, but were also shopping for Fall and Resort as well.

“We were extremely pleased with the outcome and attendance as June is usually one of our smaller shows,” said Taft.

Buyers continue to enjoy all that FMNC offers: valet parking, a buffet lunch and the buyers’ lounge packed with all show necessities.

“All parties were settling into the show’s new location and enjoying the ‘showroom’ feeling of the hotel and staying overnight to get in two full days worth of buying,” added Taft.

“We are constantly gaining momentum with our social media and will now offer one buyer a free night at the hotel for posting an image of them in front of our large FMNC letters and tag us on social media—a fun buzz at the show!” said Taft.

FMNC is looking forward to another successful show Aug. 21–23.