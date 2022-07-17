TRADE SHOWS Hammock Returns to Miami in New Venue

The New World Center in Miami Beach, Fla., welcomed Hammock July 16–18 along with the show’s new philosophy. Hammock was all about slow fashion, social responsibility, respect for the environment, inclusiveness and wellness.

“This year’s Hammock will harness relationships with designers and buyers while placing emphasis on wellness, education, sustainability and technology. The show features over 80 designer brands in the swim, resort and beachwear industries,” said Moh Ducis, CEO of DC Swim Week/Hammock Tradeshow.

Island Tribe by Angeline Hayling is serious about its pledge to design mindfully through sustainable production, using natural and renewable textiles and working with female artisans. “We believe in the power to change how fashion is made,” said Hayling. The brand’s resortwear is designed in Palm Springs, Calif., with caftans retailing for $375.

Power 2 the Flower is a brand born out of love for the female fashion community. Owner Esther Maya wanted to give back, offering, in her words, “style, sisterhood and killer product.” For the third season, its signature metallics are back as Maya believes “everyone deserves to shine.” Suits retail starting at $48.

Acqua de Luxe Beachwear is made in Brazil and staffed exclusively by local women working with the finest-quality textiles. The brand’s metallic macramé swimwear is all made by hand as glitter and glamour are always a part of owner Lidia Spangenberg’s designs. Retail price points start at $130.

Los Angeles–based Normal Culture founder Jeiaminah Lahier seeks to disrupt. She sources fabrics locally and hires only and all minorities. Her itsy-bitsy bikini bodies are trending in a season when micro-kinis have emerged as hot, encouraging women to be confident in their bodies. Retail prices range from $84 to $175.

Keva J supports all women and celebrates their curves with all-inclusive sizing. Keva Johnson’s swimsuits fit up to a K bust and fulfill her mission of “same suit, different bodies, same slay.”

Maxine owner Mariel Camilo, after only one year in business, has created a high-end swimwear brand inspired by the yachting lifestyle. Suits are shipped in custom luxury pouches and all hardware looks like fine jewelry.