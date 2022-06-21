TRADE SHOWS June Atlanta Apparel Promotes Solid Order Writing and Growing Brand Relationships

Atlanta Apparel’s June market—the last opportunity for buyers and brands to finalize orders for Autumn/Winter 2022 and source Immediates—reported solid attendance and order writing June 8–11 at AmericasMart Atlanta.

“Atlanta Apparel is the premier destination for brands to invest in their businesses and establish and grow connections with new and returning buyers,” said Caron Stover, International Market Centers SVP, apparel. “Buyers came to June Atlanta Apparel to close out order writing through the end of the year, and our brands stepped up by offering everything from Immediates and game-day apparel and accessories to Autumn/Winter and Holiday.”

Attendance for the June edition of Atlanta Apparel was heavily front loaded, with 80 percent of buyers checking in through day one of the four-day market. Overall, more than 88 percent of buyers hailed from local southeastern cities, with attendees from 38 states and Washington, D.C.; two territories, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands; as well as six international countries. Notably, this market welcomed many new buyers, who took advantage of the market’s New Buyer Orientation tours each morning.

Buyers and Brands Build Relationships at Atlanta Apparel

For its June edition, Atlanta Apparel presented 350-plus permanent showrooms and 400-plus temporary exhibits. As the southeastern hub for apparel sourcing, exhibitors and buyers alike join in Atlanta to meet clients in their target markets, foster their longstanding relationships and stay in tune with the industry.

Atlanta Apparel’s showroom format allows brands to invest in custom building a space to welcome returning and new clientele.

Janel Heinsen, southeastern sales representative for Joseph Ribkoff, celebrated the brand’s new showroom grand opening this June.

“The introduction of our showroom has been a long time coming, and we are thrilled to finally have a permanent space in Atlanta. We knew that the exposure in Atlanta would be so great for the company, and we are able to see so many of our accounts here. In my region, probably 50 to 60 percent of our accounts that we currently do business with come to Atlanta Apparel at least once per year.”

Many buyers in attendance at the June market also focused on visiting exhibitors they have met in Atlanta and worked with for years, such as Allison Drake, owner of Island Passage Clothing in North Carolina.

“We've worked with a number of Atlanta Apparel showrooms for about 20 years, and we continue to come back to work with the same reps. Our Atlanta showroom relationships are so easy to build and continue,” said Drake.

Barbara Levitt, CEO and lead buyer for M&F Stores in Fairhope, Alabama, noted that she visits Atlanta Apparel at least four times per year to source her inventory in showrooms, where she has longstanding relationships and can see many lines all together.

“Through sourcing from Atlanta and seeing many lines regularly, I am able to stay up to date with the direction of the industry,” added Levitt.

Live Education Draws Industry Attendance

Throughout the June Atlanta Apparel market, IMC continued its live education and market celebrations to bring back the industry and keep attendees in the know.

Attendees heard about upcoming Autumn/Winter accessories trends from trend forecaster Jessica Richards and found inspiration in an accessories-trends vignette produced in partnership with The Accessories Council. A discussion about implementing diversity into business was led by Kiarra Norman.

Both educational sessions were well attended, as was Thursday’s Mid-Day Soiree networking and educational event, where market goers were able to learn more about industry technology for live selling from CommentSold.

The next Atlanta Apparel Market is Aug. 2–6 (temporary exhibits Aug. 2–4) at AmericasMart Atlanta.