Fred Segal and Black in Fashion Council’s Season Zero Design Contest Extends Entry Deadline

Fred Segal and Black in Fashion Council’s second annual Season Zero Design Contest, presented by Mastercard, announced it has extended the deadline for submissions into the contest.

The second annual contest is now accepting submissions until March 15th and is open to all designers and creatives without a current retail footprint. One grand prize winner will have their collection produced, showcased and sold at Fred Segal’s Flagship location on Sunset Boulevard and online, courtesy of Mastercard. The winner will also receive mentorship with representatives from Fred Segal and Mastercard, as well as a $10,000 grant and Digital Doors Toolkit to help further grow their business.

All applicants must be either an emerging designer or artisan in the fashion and creative industries without a current bricks-and-mortar or retail footprint, submit 10-15 digital files of personal designs, and provide a bio and vision for their brand.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges who have expertise in all aspects of the industry, including Co-founder of Black in Fashion Council and The Cut Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Designer and Yowie Founder Shannon Maldonado, and Founder of Cross Colors and Black Design Collective TJ Walker.