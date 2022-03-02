NYDJ Launches New Eco-Friendly Collection

Women’s apparel brand NYDJ has announced the launch of a new collection made from sustainable materials including 100 percent organic cotton and recycled materials and using earth-friendly technologies.

The new collection features T-shirts made with 100 percent organic cotton grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilizers or genetically engineered seeds; denim made with technologies that result in less water consumption and chemical and energy use; and blouses made from recycled materials such as 100 percent post-consumer waste from recycled plastic bottles.

The new collection builds on the brand’s commitment to reduce its impact on the environment with the company aiming to become 20 percent sustainable by the end of 2022. NYDJ projects it will become at least 50 percent sustainable in 2023.

“As a brand that has been on the market since 2003, we wanted to leave a longer-lasting impact by preserving our planet through our apparel. For this new online exclusive collection, I made sure to select premium fabrics consisting of sustainable, earth-friendly qualities,” said Estelle Dahn, vice president of design at NYDJ. “Our new denim pieces showcase this trend through authentic retro fits and washes. One of my greatest inspirations for this collection was Marilyn Monroe’s aesthetic in the 1961 movie ‘The Misfits’.”

NYDJ began its sustainability movement in 2020 with the launch of the BlackLast denim technology and the more recent BlueLast, which creates soft and stretchy jeans with lasting color intensity that affords a 50 percent lower environmental impact than traditional denim. NYDJ has also partnered with the resale platform thredUP to support apparel reuse with the hopes of limiting new clothing production and keeping clothing out of landfills.