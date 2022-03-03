NEWS Los Angeles Fashion Week, The New Mart Make Announcement

From March 14 through 20, Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion will display in venues on the 2nd and 3rd floors of The New Mart. Tom Keefer, general manager of The New Mart, noted that the building “has doubled down on being the premiere wholesale apparel showroom destination on the West Coast by bringing additional resources to our tenants. Today, more than ever, content creation is a vital tool for any apparel brand.”

Over the past two years, The New Mart has completed the build-out of a state-of-the-art, fully equipped photographic studio complete with makeup counters, lighting systems, backdrops and changing rooms. There is also a podcast studio. The upgrades to a 20,000-square-foot third-floor event space are now finished and include a fashion runway and a 32-foot-by-8-foot Standard Vision LED video wall and Bose surround-sound system. Added Keefer, “We are thrilled to be debuting this extraordinary fashion theater with Art Hearts Fashion.”

Cindy I. Keefer, CEO of Fashion Techworks, added, “Art Hearts Fashion and Fashion Techworks was love at first sight! We are honored to be associated with the very prestigious Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion, which has a rich heritage for delivering world-class fashion shows.”

Fashion Techworks, located in The New Mart, is the only downtown L.A. turnkey production and design center for fashion, entertainment and tech creatives, delivering in-house resources providing entrepreneurs with the tools they need to go from apparel concept to commercialization. “We are dedicated to providing entrepreneurs with services for productivity and growth that are ecologically and socially responsible, embracing the latest technological advancements in digital fashion design, manufacturing, and an on-demand prototype and short-run production services. Our partnership with Art Hearts Fashion offers opportunity and inspiration for our shared community,” said Keefer.

Fashion shows begin on The New Mart’s 3rd floor on March 15 with a Fashion Techworks Showcase featuring California-lifestyle apparel and accessories as well as an Emerging Designers and Tech Showcase.