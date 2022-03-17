NEWS Inside the Industry

Artistic Milliners, a vertically integrated denim manufacturer,has announced the opening of Artmill, a new venture into the woven-fabric space. The Pakistan-based denim manufacturer’s new mill is the result of strategic exploration and cutting-edge technology in wovens. Artmill will be the first LEED Platinum–certified piece-dye mill in the region and will have an annual production capacity of 25 million meters with a focus on premium creations for upmarket clientele. “In the past few years, the expectation for comfort, performance and aesthetic—all in a single item—has steadily risen. Artmill is ready to put horsepower behind the development of clothing that meets this moment,” said Omer Ahmed, chief executive officer of Artistic Milliners and Artmill.

Kornit Digital Ltd. and Fashion-Enter have announced a first-of-its-kind Fashtech Innovation Centre in London aimed at bringing on-demand production and textile customization back to the U.K. Kornit Digital’s Impact and Environmental, Social and Governance report states that 30 percent of textile production is overproduction, so the Fashtech Innovation Centre highlights production capabilities that minimize carbon footprint by bringing production closer to the end consumer. The centre includes both Kornit Presto and Kornit Atlas MAX systems in addition to other graphic-design and workflow tools. “As our partner ecosystem continues to grow globally by aligning with such leaders as Fashion-Enter, companies are realizing just how powerful sustainable, on-demand digital production can be and the countless inherent benefits it provides,” said Kornit Digital President for Europe, Middle East and Africa Chris Govier.

International Market Centers announced the completion of its acquisition of the design and lifestyle-focused trade show Shoppe Object and its B2B e-commerce platform, Shoppe Online. Shoppe Object also announced that it would change its Shoppe Object date pattern for the summer 2022 show, shifting to a Sunday–Tuesday run as opposed to Saturday–Monday. The new date pattern was established based on the results of a post-market survey of buyers and sellers that mentioned the importance of being in-store on Saturdays, the benefit of a second market weekday for corporate buyers and less interruption of a late summer weekend as the main factors influencing the decision.

Designers and Agents recently offered a list of ways to support Ukraine and its citizens in this time of crisis. The trade show offered various ways to support Ukrainian refugees or support organizations in Ukraine directly. The United Nations has reported over 600,000 Ukrainians have fled, mainly to neighboring countries, because of the war, and D&A provided information for the International Rescue Committee, a longstanding organization that provides resources to individuals fleeing their country during crisis; the Polish Red Cross, which has offered humanitarian reception points at the Ukraine-Poland border; and Malteser International, the humanitarian relief agency of the Sovereign Order of Malta. D&A also offered ways to donate directly to Ukraine, including the Ukrainian Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, Vostok SOS and Voices of Children.