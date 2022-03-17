Minecraft x Lacoste Collaborate for Apparel Collection, In-Game Content

Microsoft and Mojang Studios has announced a new partnership with Lacoste to launch a Minecraft x Lacoste apparel collection featuring activewear, accessories and footwear.

The new collection features Minecraft’s block-style art on a range of classic Lacoste pieces and even designed the iconic Lacoste crocodile logo in the game’s pixelated art style.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, a new free downloadable map named Croco Island was added to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, which features a tennis court, parkour course, minigames and a giant crocodile. Croco Island is also equipped with 30-unqiue Lacoste-themed skins for players to choose from. The look book for the new collection features Minecraft content creators Shelby “Shubble’’ Graces, Mari “AtomicMari” Takahashi, Broky Brawks, and Scott Major.

The Minecraft x Lacoste collection is available on the Lacoste website and select retailers around the world. Prices in the collection from $25 - $275. Minecraft has previously teamed up with other brands, such as Uniqlo and AAPE, to release other capsule collections.