SUSTAINABLE New Concepts@Nordstrom Launches Latest Concept 016: Pangaia

Nordstrom has partnered with materials-science company Pangaia for its latest pop-up shop, Concept 016: Pangaia, through its New Concepts@Nordstrom platform, which aims to discover what’s next in fashion through such partnerships. Developed and designed with Pangaia, the pop-up is the first physical retail experience in North America for the brand.

The latest Concept 016 highlights the world of Pangaia through an immersive shop that features a range of products for adults and children that draw attention to the brand’s focus on innovation through science and high-tech naturalism. Products featured include the brand’s 365 core collection, denim and Flwrdwn, Pangaia’s patented technology that offers a plant-based down-fill material made using a combination of wildflowers, a biopolymer and aerogel. Also available at the pop-up is an exclusive collaboration with Vandythepink.

“We are honored that Pangaia has chosen Nordstrom as their first North American retail partner to introduce their offerings to our customers,” said Sam Lobban, senior vice president of Designer and New Concepts at Nordstrom. “We have long admired the brand’s commitment to creating products rooted in innovation and science and are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our business through projects like Concept 016.”

Pangaia worked with Nordstrom to create a space that is climate positive by measuring and offsetting the entire carbon footprint of the retail experience after accounting for employee commuting, material use, material transport, site electricity and heating. Concept 016 is part of the Pangaia Pact initiative that exemplifies the brand’s commitment to becoming earth positive. Pangaia products also qualify for Nordstrom’s Sustainable Style category, which makes it easy for customers to shop brands made with sustainably sourced materials.

The New Concepts@Nordstrom platform was launched in 2019 and has featured other concepts including a Fear of God pop-up shop and BlackSpace, a concept focused on creating a space for Black creatives.