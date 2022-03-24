Maluma Partners with Macy's, Reunited Clothing for First-Ever Fashion Collection

Colombian musician Maluma has partnered with Macy’s to launch his first-ever fashion collection, Royalty by Maluma, available exclusively at Macy’s.

The collection was designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing and is an exploration of the musician’s admiration for high fashion. Maluma has also recently teamed with Versace to be the face of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 Mens collection.

The collection offers a range of men’s and women's items including shorts and shirts combinations that feature light materials for the upcoming Spring and Summer seasons. Maluma’s personal touches appear throughout the collection including his signature crown finishing and other patterns inspired by his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. The collection features other on-trend styles such as cutout dresses, bold colors and patterns, classic knits and more.

“The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love and understanding. I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when wearing this collection,” said Maluma in a statement. “Royalty by Maluma is a unique blend of my Latin culture and my love for fashion, with stylish wear-anywhere looks that are versatile for a night out or every day. In addition, my partnership with Reunited Clothing for Macy’s represents the American Dream. This will be the first of multiple drops in my collection, that I hope will inspire my fans to dream.”

The collection features an inclusive size run from XS-XXL with prices ranging from $39.50 to $179. The collection is available online at macys.com and at select Macy’s locations nationwide.

“Maluma’s impeccable sense of style and inclusive commitment to celebrating the beauty and sexiness of everyone, whoever they are, made him an ideal partner to collaborate with,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office.