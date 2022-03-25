lululemon Launches First Running Shoe

Activewear brand lululemon has launched Blissfeel, the company’s first-ever running shoe and entrance into the footwear market.

The launch comes after four years of research and testing and was designed with the female body in mind. Over one million foot scans were taken from testers to gain an idea of what an ideal shoe for a woman would look like.

“We intentionally started with women first because we saw an opportunity to solve for the fact that, more often than not, performance shoes are designed for me and then adapted for women,” said Sun Choe, lululemon’s chief product officer. “That didn’t sit well with us. Innovating for women is in lululemon’s DNA—now we’re bringing that same expertise to footwear, and women were part of this journey every step of the way.”

The Blissfeel is available for $148 and is available in 10 different colors including gray, neon green and pink. The shoe is available in U.S. women’s sizes 5-11 and can be purchased online or in select stores in North America, Mainland China and the United Kingdom.

In addition to the running shoe, lululemon is set to release three other footwear designs as part of the four-piece footwear collection: Chargefeel, a cross-training shoe; Restfeel, an elevated slide for post-workout; and Strongfeel, a training shoe designed for multi-directional movement. lululemon also has plans to roll out a men’s footwear collection in 2023 as well as special edition and seasonal collections as the brand continues to grow its footwear category.