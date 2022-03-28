Delta Apparel Launches On-Demand ‘Digital First” Solution

Delta Apparel, Inc., has announced the expansion of its digital print business through the installation and use of newly developed digital print technology in collaboration with global digital sports platform and provider of licensed sports merchandise Fanatics.

Delta Apparel is a vertically integrated apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle-apparel products under the brands Salt Life, Soffe and Delta.

DTG2Go has installed its newest technology in four of Delta Apparel’s existing digital print facilities. DTG2Go operates eight total fulfillment facilities throughout the U.S. and provides its services to consumers in over 100 countries worldwide.

The new technology revolutionizes the made-to-order business model with quality and standards required to support Fanatics’ real-time licensed-sports-merchandise business model and allows for customer orders to be produced, packaged and shipped to the customer within 24 hours from receipt of an order.

“It has truly been a pleasure working alongside the Fanatics team to combine our prior experiences in systems, technology and apparel to build an integrated process that meets the high quality and repeatability standards that Fanatics’ passionate customer base demands,” said Robert W. Humphreys, chairman and CEO of Delta Apparel. “This new technology significantly increased our capacity, allowing us to proudly meet the high demand for garments for fans of the L.A. Rams after their recent Super Bowl victory. Additional equipment will be installed this quarter, further expanding our overall digital-print capacity as we prepare for future growth with Fanatics. After months of teamwork to develop this integrated process, we are looking forward to a long-term relationship with Fanatics as they continue to service their markets with excellence.”

Delta Apparel expects continued growth in its DTG2Go platform and is increasing its fleet of digital equipment with additional printers and dryers while continuing to invest in other technologies. In June 2021, Delta Apparel acquired Dallas-based Autoscale.io to bring automated solutions for design creation, art and licensing management, and marketing spending. The acquisition also provides seamless connectivity with various online marketplaces.