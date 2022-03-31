NEWS Inside the Industry

Eco Fashion Week by FABRIC, an annual event held during Earth Week, is set to take place in Tempe, Ariz., April 15–23. EcoFW features sustainable fashion shows, pop-up shops and discussion panels, and highlights sustainable events all over Arizona and at FABRIC. The week begins with a kick-off event presented by Kornit Digital at Phoenix Fashion Week. The runway show will feature four established sustainable fashion brands and 12 emerging sustainable brands curated by FABRIC on the runway. The rest of the event picks up on April 20 and continues until April 23, finishing with the presentation of the Tempe Fashion Week Spring Show.

JOLYN has announced its first surf collection under the namesake JOLYN Surf after having previously launched a surf capsule collection with influencer Eryn Krouse. The inaugural surf collection features four bikini-top silhouettes, four bottom shapes, a one-piece and a surf suit. JOLYN Surf ambassadors include professional surfers Courtney Conlogue, Tia Blanco, Maila Ward and Juli Hernandez as well as Elizabeth Sneed, a body-positive surf influencer known by the handle @curvysurfgirl. “JOLYN Surf allows us to support the athlete, or novice, through their athletic journey for any water-based activity. Our new collection is just as durable as our original swimwear but with new sustainable fabrications and fashion details,” said Mondy Herndon, CEO of JOLYN.

BEC + Bridge has announced its return to the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week for the headline designer show, BEC + BRIDGE presented by Afterpay. After a two-year hiatus, the Australian brand will present the Resort ’22/23 collection on opening night, May 9. This year’s show will be the brand’s 15th Australian Fashion Week runway show since making its debut in 2004 after being invited to show in IMG’s Next Gen presentation. “Australian Fashion Week is a great stage to propel domestic brands to a global audience, and we are honored to be this year’s first headline designer runway show,” said designers and managing directors Bec Cooper and Bridget Yorston.

Fred Segal has officially relaunched “The Original Jean Bar” as a permanent fixture at his flagship Sunset Boulevard location as well as online. The relaunch builds upon the retailer’s reputation as having created the first-ever “denim bar,” in 1965. The Original Jean Bar has been updated and reimagined for today’s consumer and features a curated assortment of denim from established and up-and-coming brands such as Good American, Frame, Knorts, EB Denim, Ganni, Pale, Re-Done, Still Here, Closed and more. To coincide with the launch, Fred Segal employed specialized fit experts to provide informed advice for customers looking to purchase denim. The retailer is aiming to open up to six stand-alone Jean Bar locations separate from Fred Segal stores in 2023.

The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach have once again postponed the implementation of a container dwell fee on containers left lingering at the marine terminals. The ports have reported a 57 percent combined decline in aging cargo on the docks since the fee was announced in October 2021.