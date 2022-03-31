MANUFACTURING Jeanologia Introduces Sustainable Alternative for Garment Dyeing

Sustainable-technology developer Jeanologia has launched Colorbox, a new garment-dyeing process that is faster and more efficient.

Compared to traditional garment dyeing, the use of Colorbox results in a 60 percent reduction in water and chemicals, a 45 percent reduction in energy and a 76 percent reduction in salt, all adding up to a lower Environmental Impact Measurement score.

According to Jeanologia, the main cost of garment dyeing is the reproducibility of it, and Colorbox makes it possible to achieve perfect reproducibility for high-quality products with reduced production times and creates an eco-efficient model in the process. The new technology affords the opportunity to dye the product at any point during the manufacturing process and allows for quick response to customer demands.

“This allows us to reduce product color decision-making deadlines, decreasing lead times to between two weeks and 48 hours compared with the 18 weeks needed in traditional processes,” said Jeanologia CEO Enrique Silla.

Colorbox builds upon Jeanologia’s existing goal to save water. In 2021, Jeanologia increased the amount of water it has saved to be comparable to the annual water consumption of 1 million people. Jeanologia also measured how its technology helps lower emissions. In 2021, the company saved 83.8 million kilograms of carbon emissions, the amount captured by a 100,000-acre area and comparable to what would be eliminated by 5 million trees. It continues to work towards its MissionZero, or the goal to eliminate 100 percent of discharge generated in the manufacturing and finishing processes for blue jeans.

In addition to Colorbox, Jeanologia uses technologies such as laser, G2 ozone, e-Flow, Smart Boxes and H2Zero to revolutionize the apparel and textile industries and transform them into more sustainable and eco-friendlier industries. The company states over 35 percent of jeans produced worldwide every year use Jeanologia technologies.