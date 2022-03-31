Z SUPPLY ACTIVE Z Supply Launches First-Ever Activewear Line

Photo Gallery Z Supply Launches First-Ever Activewear Line Z Supply has launched its first-ever activewear line, Z Supply Active, which debuted to the apparel trade community at the Project trade show in Las Vegas. Z Supply President Mandy Fry said an activewear line was a natural progression for the brand. | Photo courtesy of Z SUPPLY Active

Z Supply, the fashion essentials brand, has launched its first foray into the activewear market, debuting the new line to the trade community at the recent Project trade show in Las Vegas.

Z Supply Active features elevated designs in a variety of styles including leggings, layering tops and reversible jackets plus accessories such as tote bags and hats. The new collection comes in a variety of fabrics including nylon-spandex blends, tonal ribs, fleece, cotton-poly jersey blends and sherpa, and features colorways including pink cedar, soft mauve, rouge, midnight blue and sage ash. The line retails between $34 and $120 and is available in sizes XS–XL.

Z Supply President Mandy Fry said an activewear line fit the natural progression of the company as it aims to cater to a lifestyle as opposed to a single look or type of person. It wanted to provide the same fits and styles it is known for but apply it to an all-day active lifestyle.

“The styles offered in activewear fit into the line seamlessly because they are so versatile, with special attention paid to design. Built for performance for any workout, our active styles are also made for all-day wear, so the Z Supply woman can wear it to the Pilates studio or out on her morning run, but she can also move through her whole day, layering with many of the Z Supply collection styles,” Fry said. “Our mission is to create closet staples, and Z Supply Active is no different but with added performance fabrics and designs that are made to move in. In addition, the outerwear and casual layers in the active line can be styled so many ways—whether it’s with denim or the all-day leggings, the styles really complete the day.”

Fry mentioned the new activewear line received a great response from buyers at Project, who were impressed with the quality and value the line offered. She also noted that the line was designed to merchandise together so accounts at the show had an easier time creating a unique assortment of products from the entire line.

“For many existing accounts, it was a simple choice to add Z Supply Active as they know and understand that our distribution strategy and focus on a great product is there to protect and grow their business. New accounts felt that we offered newness in a uniquely soft yet fully functional fabric and in silhouettes that meet the demands of our ‘All Day Active,’” Fry said.

The activewear category has steadily been growing since the pandemic. While other categories were down, activewear and the new athleisure categories began to dominate as people found that those categories better fit the new work-from-home dress ethos,but Fry said Z Supply doesn’t necessarily see activewear as a trend to jump on but instead a way of life.

“The modern, busy woman balances so many things throughout her day. We see our activewear line as an extension of her day and want it to be just as comfortable as it is functional and fashionable, from sunup to sundown,” Fry said.

In addition to the new line, Z Supply is also launching its first-ever line of eyewear, which blends timeless styles and comfort with affordability and features cat-eye styles, oversized rectangle silhouettes and other casual styles retailing between $59 and $89.

Both collections are available to approved retail partners using Z Supply’s wholesale platform, ShopB2Z, which was revamped in June 2021 and included updates such as AI-powered algorithms that populate key category pages in real time, allowing customers to see the most relevant products Z Supply offers. New functionality was also added to share and edit orders between customers and their sales reps. The eyewear line will be available to shoppers in-store this month, and the activewear line will be available in July.

Z Supply also launched the Z Supply Foundation in 2021 to support the next generation of creatives who are working toward a degree in fashion design, art or marketing.