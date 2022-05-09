VNTANA and ByondXR Partner to Create 3D Virtual Showrooms in the Metaverse

VNTANA has announced a partnership with ByondXR to help brands and retailers take a step further into the metaverse by creating 3D digital showrooms.

VNTANA is a 3D commerce platform that helps brands, manufacturers and retailers deploy online experiences for e-commerce B2B sales, social media and the metaverse. ByondXR creates virtual environments that act as showrooms for brands and retailers connecting with VNTANA’s 3D cloud to display 3D versions of each asset within the virtual storefront or showroom.

This new integration allows brands to upload their existing 3D designs from other programs such as Browzwear, Clo, Keyshot and Modo, among others, to instantly create 3D digital showrooms in ByondXR using VNTANA’s patented algorithms. The algorithms automatically optimize and convert files to meet varying online and other standards including those required for the metaverse.

Prior to the integrations, design files required 3D artists to reduce file size and polygon count to work on the web. VNTANA’s software saves time and enables brands to quickly go from design to sales and marketing.

“With the integration and usage of VNTANA we are enabling our customers to streamline their 3D digital workflow to easily transform their 3D assets to a lightweight part of our virtual showroom without losing any of the quality,” said Noam Levavi, co-founder and CEO of ByondXR. “Customers like Agron and Group Dynamite are using the VNTANA collaboration and integration in order to create an efficient end-to-end process from asset creation to the XR showroom on our cross-functional platform.”

VNTANA recorded a record year in 2021 as more brands and retailers work to innovate and adapt to the needs of the online consumer. The company saw a 500 percent expansion in customers and partners, showing the continued adoption and expansion of 3D and augmented-reality technologies.