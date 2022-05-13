Driftline Creates Wetsuit-Lined Boardshorts

San Diego-based Driftline have created an innovative way to feel stylish and comfortable while out surfing, paddleboarding, wake boarding or participating in any other watersport by creating wetsuit-lined boardshorts.

The company was founded by two friends and surfers, Wes Horbatuck and Greg Orfe, during a morning surf session where it was too cold for board shorts but too warm for a full wetsuit. In creating their patent-pending wetsuit-lined board shorts, Driftline’s Drifties combine swimwear with technology to provide warmth, comfort and chafe protection. Drifties feature a 0.5mm neoprene liner that is attached to an outer shell offering the look of a modern boardshort with the functionality of a wetsuit liner.

The brand has partnered with a select group of watersport athletes, content creators and other individuals who represent what Drfitline represents. Partnered athletes and content creators include The Sickos, Justin Graham, Conner Braidic, Jaden Reichl, Jackson Lebsack and Vativ Media.

Products are currently available on the Driftline website at $89 for the Drifties wetsuit-lined boardshorts and $55 for Session non-lined boardshorts. The two founders pitched their idea to Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec on the May 13 episode of Shark Tank.