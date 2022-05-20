Levi's Vintage Clothing Releases Inside Out Jeans

Levi’s Vintage Clothing, a collection that revisits pieces from the Levi’s Archives, has released a limited-edition “Inside Out” pair of the classic 501 jeans.

The jeans are a stitch-for-stitch reproduction of the straight-leg Levi’s 501 jeans from 1963 and use the reverse side of deadstock 120z denim from Cone Mills White Oak, the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S. The pairs are made so the light gray lining is on the outside while the indigo denim is hidden on the inside.

As a teenager, former Levi’s CEO Bob Haas had asked his father, then Levi’s Strauss & Co.’s president, if the company had ever thought of making jeans using the reverse side of denim. Haas shared the story with Jonathan Cheung from BEAMS decades later, which served as the inspiration for the first official “Inside Out” collections.

The Levi’s “Inside Out” 501 jeans launched on 501 Day, May 20, marking the 149-year anniversary of Levi’s patent for riveted denim. A limited quantity will be sold online and at flagship locations in Harajuku and Osaka for ¥46,200 JPY (approximately $357).