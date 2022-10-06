TRADE SHOWS Refreshed, Renewed and Refocused

Coterie New York returned to the Javits Center in New York Sept. 18–20 with a show expanded both in data numbers as well as vision. The show was the first in Coterie’s new evolution and was focused on the central pillars of sustainability, technology and community.

These themes were featured throughout the show floor in various immersive experiences, panel sessions and sustainability presentations. “The new era of Coterie will bring in fresh new women’s-contemporary and advanced-contemporary brands alongside the legacy brands that Coterie is known for,” said the show producers in a release. “Coterie New York is evolving to provide a comprehensive 360-degree fashion experience. Our mission will incorporate a redesigned sense of connection throughout the community, not just business to business and buyers to sellers but fostering relationships on an individual and intimate community level, where the industry can converge to share information, grow and evolve.”

Coterie New York collaborated with renowned architect Gonzalez Haase to create two design experience areas and a new Coterie concept area. Partners Arcadia Earth and AMERI_ICAN shone light on environmental impact, and DRESSX served as technology partner.

Show attendance boasted an increase of 23 percent over February and 38 percent over September 2021. There were 820 brands showing with 154 of them new and 39 percent international.

Brands and their countries of origin included Maltida Head Pieces (Brazil), Apaya (Colombia), Radica Studio (Italy), De Santes by Martin Alvarez (Italy), Sartoria 74 (Italy), The Folklore Connect (Nigeria), Vegan Tiger (Korea), L'Atelier Cache (Turkey), Maxime Simone (France), Silk Laundry (Canada), Manoush (France), Maurizio (Greece), Paola Bernardi (Brazil) and Fulgani Shane Peacock (India).

Sustainable brands vetted in partnership with Hey Social included Good Amur, Etica, Grey State, GSTQ, Marine Layer, Mavi, Michael Stars, Movesgood, Outerknown, Place Nationale and Vagabond Shoemakers.