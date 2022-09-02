TRADE SHOWS Las Vegas Fashion Week: Las Vegas Apparel

The ’70s were back at Las Vegas Apparel, which ran Aug. 7–9 at the Expo at World Market Center. Young-contemporary brands exhibited all that made that era so prolific. From bell-bottoms to micro minis, retro fashion was the focus at every turn.

“The show’s relaxed pace was much appreciated; buyers had the chance to take it all in and appreciate the Southern hospitality we offered,” said Amanda Merritt, public relations manager for show organizer International Market Centers.

Los Angeles brands including Day + Moon, Levee and Spice Rose all exhibited the shacket as the must-have piece for the season, shown in cropped, hip-length and long versions in everything from brushed plaids to corduroy.

Spice Rose’s version of the shacket, priced from $30 to $40, was available with sequins, in brushed velour, a waffle knit and a sherpa. Said Spice Rose’s Kristine Lee, owner and chief financial officer, “These jackets are being produced in Mexico for quick turn. Delivery is three to six weeks with very fast reorder capability.”

Levee had 98 percent of its retro line in stock for immediate delivery. Designer Tina Kim said that “sequins are always our best-sellers paired with plaids and pleather.” The line wholesales for $25–$35.

Andthewhy did its version of the shirt jacket in a bouclé, sprinkled with sequins, wholesaling for $22.75. Its corduroy jean jacket took us back in time with granny-square crochets placed on the sleeves and across the back.

The resurgence of leather and patchwork denims meet plaid button-downs brought a vintage vibe at Timing. Buyer Cyre Calcagni of B.Kay & Co. said, “I can actually see things and get real attention at this show. It’s my first time attending. I’m excited about all the leather at Timing. Their leather pants and shorts look great and are affordable.” Timing’s leather pieces are priced at $5–$20.

Jay Kim and his design team at J.NNA were showing a Fall/Winter ’70s collection that ranged from cowboy cool to flower power. Kim described his brand as “fashion first, trendy but PG rated.“ The line featured giant daisies, argyle patterns and big smiley faces on everything from oversized cardigans to pop art–printed bells.

Wildly printed bell-bottoms were also at Jade by Jane in geo and flower prints teamed with appliquéd denim jackets.