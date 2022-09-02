TRADE SHOWS Las Vegas Fashion Week: Offprice Show

With Immediates being more in demand than ever, the Offprice Show, held Aug. 6–9 at the Venetian Expo, welcomed buyers from around the world to source products, buy inventory and quickly react to hot items at the show’s below-wholesale pricing.

Offprice Executive Director Tricia Barglof explained it simply: “The Offprice Show offers the opportunity to purchase products at a lower cost, which can be passed on to consumers.” The Evolve section offered giftables and beauty along with a new accessories section drawing a lot of attention from retailers.

Nation America Outfitters saw its cotton eyelets in high demand, with sundresses the strongest category. Spice tones such as burnt orange and mustard gold were among the strongest colors. Manoj Jain, owner, said, “There are worldwide issues with cotton, prices are going up, and yarn production is going down. Buyers understand they need to place orders now.”

At Deals, the sweatsuit business remained strong as consumers have not given up these new wardrobe staples. Solids were top sellers from basics to neons to colorblocks, The full-zip hoodie was the No. 1 style, with the introduction of the cargo jogger, at $15–25, the newest pant silhouette this market.

The Free Yoga presented both Summer and Fall lines. Swim was strong, with fashion bodies in cut-outs, knotted and draped styles, mesh long-sleeve crops with bikini bottoms, and ruffled sleeves in fresh flora and fauna prints. For Fall, it was all about the flannel shirt in a broad range of poly brushed plaids selling for $15–$25.

Also showing Fall was the Jasmine Trading Company. Its brushed-microfiber knitwear was both cozy and fashion right. Soft related separates in neutrals and animal prints coordinated with blankets and pillows for a total lifestyle collection. Price points ranged from $7.50 to $27.

S.O.B. Clothing and Styles You Love were busy selling licensed screen-printed tees. In high demand were their music, cartoon and TV-show motifs for the juniors market. The Netflix series was strong with buyers, especially in the California markets.