TECHNOLOGY Levi’s Gives Its Customers a BOOST With New Technology

Levi Strauss & Co. began making dungarees for gold miners, cowboys, ranchers and everyone else in the Old West. It was “pioneering” then and hasn’t slowed down with innovations.

According to the iconic San Francisco–based fashion brand, Levi’s is on a “digital transformation journey” to support new business strategies. To achieve its goal, Levi’s is focused on leveraging data, AI and machine learning to help drive consumer experiences and assure it flourishes in a competitive market and unpredictable times. All this has led to its new patent-pending Business Optimization Of Shipping and Transport engine, or BOOST.

“What BOOST is optimized to do is fulfill e-commerce orders more effectively,” said Louis DiCesari, global head of data, analytics and AI. “When somebody goes online to make a purchase, we have distribution centers where we keep inventory specifically for those orders. One of the things we can do with BOOST is broaden that search for available product to include stores and allow the engine to choose the best fulfillment option for both the consumer and our bottom line.”

When an e-commerce customer finds that a desired item is out of stock, all that typically means is that the jacket is not available in Levi’s distribution centers. It may, on the other hand, be available at a nearby retail store, which BOOST locates and makes accessible, while considering all elements of the process, from shipping to packing to labor, saving time and money across the board. “The beauty of it is that we’ve been able to automate all of this so it’s really a decision-making engine, not just an information engine,” DiCesari said.

By Black Friday of this year, Levi’s plans to have BOOST assisting with 100 percent of eligible U.S. orders followed by implementation across Europe.