NEWS Inside the Industry

Sprayground, which touts itself as the world’s most influential streetwear and “artistic fashion brand,” sought to live up to the hype with an immersive fashion show and escapade through past, present and future. Held during New York Fashion Week, the Time Travel collection showcased 40 looks and collaborations with such films as “Avatar” and “Scarface.” Sprayground was founded in 2010 by David BenDavid, who reinvented the backpack with an emblematic “Hello, My Name Is…” design that went on to become a street-style icon. “This new collection was designed to push the boundaries, turn the mundane into insane and most importantly give a platform for creative individuals to express themselves,” said the designer. “We are committed to building a travel culture, and we really do have something for everyone.”

JOOR, a leading wholesale-management ecosystem, has announced the introduction of JOOR Pay, a market-leading embedded global checkout solution. JOOR Pay enables brands to accept multiple forms of payment across 135 currencies and experience payouts within days of processing a transaction. Retailers will have the ability to pay with their preferred method or pay later with 60-day-net terms, and JOOR Pay also simplifies foreign transactions, offering business-fraud protection and streamlined settlement and reporting. JOOR Pay was developed to ease and accelerate cash flow for fashion brands and retailers, particularly small to medium-sized businesses, many of which struggle with international growth and cash flow due to the complex challenges of processing payments globally. JOOR has a network of over 13,700 brands and more than 394,000 retailers.

CIT Commercial Services, a subsidiary of First Citizens Bank, has announced the promotion of Teresa Huang to the position of director and business development officer for the Western region. “Since joining CIT in 2012, Teresa has been instrumental in driving the continued growth of our region,” said Darrin Beer, managing director and Western regional manager for CIT Commercial Services. “She has played a key role in strengthening client relationships and generating new business both domestically and internationally. With over 20 years of experience in the factoring industry, Teresa has developed a network of strategic partnerships with numerous clients and influence centers in our traditional market and Asian communities,” Beer added. Prior to joining CIT, Huang held positions at Chinatrust Bank, Hana Financial and Capital Business Credit.

Tukatech, which is known for offering affordable technologies to the fashion industry, has released the GP800 High Ply Automatic Fabric Cutter. Priced at $99,000, it is a general-purpose cutter with the ability to cut up to 8 centimeters compressed and includes award-winning features such as the “eco-power vacuum” system, which guarantees power consumption of only 5.5 kW, the lowest among industry competitors. Installation, training and upgrades are all available at a reasonable cost, and quality is unchanged since 1995. Tukatech also continues to offer TUKAcut customized machines for lingerie, denim, composites and more, all designed to provide performance at 50 percent to 70 percent lower than other models, a tremendous help in a climate of increased energy costs.