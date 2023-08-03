NEWS Inside the Industry





AGI Denim has announced a $30 million investment in the first phase of its new LEED Platinum–certified Apparel Park. The facilities will feature state-of-the-art responsible manufacturing practices and will be capable of producing new apparel categories in addition to the jeans the company is known for. Apparel Park will be a cut-to-pack composite unit with a capacity of 20,000 units per day and will be focused on responsible manufacturing and an inclusive and diverse workforce. Developments in areas including green energy, manufacturing excellence and sustainable infrastructure are part of the Apparel Park’s construction. As part of Apparel Park’s aim to create a responsible manufacturing ecosystem, it will operate on 25 percent renewable energy such as solar panels that follow the sun.





CIT Commercial Services, a subsidiary of First Citizens Bank, has hired Andy Du as a director and team leader. Based in Los Angeles, Du will lead a team of account executives in overseeing and growing their respective portfolios while also effectively managing risk and driving growth. “Andy’s deep experience and proven expertise in supporting clients position him well for success,” said Darrin Beer, managing director and western regional manager for CIT Commercial Services. “We look forward to his contributions as he leads a team of account executives in providing factoring and other financial services throughout the region.” Du returns to CIT Commercial Services from East West Bank, where he served as first vice president, after previously spending 20 years with CIT developing new business in the Greater China region.





The Z Supply Foundation hit the court with Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire as an ACE sponsor for the organization’s third annual Pickleball for Wishes tournament at the Tennis and Pickleball Club in Newport Beach, Calif. Thanks to everyone who attended, donated and sponsored, the event raised over $83,000 to help grant more wishes for children. The Z Supply team showed up ready to play and support the cause. There were 18 team members, geared up wearing Z Supply activewear to represent the brand and the foundation. Z Supply also showcased a pop-up with an assortment of activewear, loungewear and essentials. Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This year marks its 40th anniversary.





Top-trending contemporary brands, expanded footwear and accessories offerings plus several events will mark the final apparel and accessories show of the summer in Dallas. Continuing its momentum of shows welcoming more national buyers, the Apparel & Accessories Market, scheduled for Aug. 22–25, will welcome thousands of retailers seeking new collections and best-selling brands. “As buyers seek fresh styles for the seasons ahead, we are delivering in a big way in August,” said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of Dallas Market Center. ”Our marketplace will be full of directional looks to help independent retailers stand out, including contemporary and Western brands that may be combined to create unique personal styles.”



