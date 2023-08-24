SUSTAINABILITY tasc Names Professional Golfer Eric Cole as Brand Ambassador

Premium activewear brand tasc has signed PGA-tour player Eric Cole as the label’s brand ambassador. According to the agreement, the Palm Springs, Calif.—born Cole will have the tasc logo featured on his right collar and yoke of all apparel that he wears during competitions. Cole will also wear tasc apparel while off the course and at the gym.

As part of New Orleans–based tasc’s marketing initiatives, Cole will participate in dedicated advertising and social-media campaigns to promote the partnership in addition to making appearances on behalf of the brand.

“As part of our efforts to bring our active-lifestyle apparel products to a wider audience, we think golf is an ideal showcase for our brand and products, which transition perfectly from the gym to course and any activity,” said Todd Andrews, CEO and co-founder of tasc. “Eric Cole is a perfect partner to represent our brand on and off the course.”

The 14-year-old tasc is a family-founded brand that promotes sustainability starting with its greener fiber sourcing, which includes organic cotton, beechwood and bamboo. It is also committed to reaching at least 85 percent sustainable materials to create its products by 2024. This commitment to sustainability and ecological practices resonated with Cole.

“[tasc has] a unique and innovative approach to creating high-performance products for athletes in natural and sustainable ways that are great on and off the golf course,” said Cole. “It is perfect for my lifestyle.”

Within its supply chain, tasc relies on ecological practices such as powering its sewing facility through solar and wind resources in addition to recovering, treating and reusing 95 percent of the water used to dye its fabric. The remaining 5 percent evaporates naturally. All the brand’s products are shipped using corn-based biodegradable bags.