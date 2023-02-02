NEWS Chensvold Joins California Apparel News as Associate Editor

Christian Chensvold has taken the position of associate editor at the California Apparel News after 20 years contributing to the paper in roles ranging from retail editor to lead special-sections writer.

He recently returned to the Bay Area after two decades in L.A. and New York, where he wrote extensively for RL MAG, the magazine for the Ralph Lauren lifestyle brand, L’Uomo Vogue and the Los Angeles Times Magazine; ran the influential menswear website Ivy-Style.com; and served as senior editor of the L.A.-based women’s fashion and Hollywood magazine Veni.

“The Philosophy of Style,” which collects 25 years of his writings on menswear history and gentlemanly topics, is forthcoming from Antenna Books, and he is presently revamping his website on masculine elegance, Dandyism.net, originally founded in 2004.