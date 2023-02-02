NEWS Inside the Industry

IMC has announced the launch of a much-anticipated new feature to its RepZio sales app. The new exhibitor-friendly feature debuted at Las Vegas market and incorporates market-badge scanning, creating a connection between market activity and RepZio customer data. “This enhancement,” said IMC CEO Bob Maricich, “is part of IMC’s larger plan to reframe our digital strategy to more closely align physical markets in Atlanta, High Point and Las Vegas with digital tools that deliver return on investment for our buyer and seller customers. This seller-focused solution is a great complement to a new buyer-facing app in development for launch in summer.” RepZio, a patented B2B application, was acquired by IMC two years ago and receives frequent updating and enhancements.

USFIA, the United States Fashion Industry Association, has elected a new chair to the board of directors. Chris Lucas will take over from Anna Walker, vice president of public affairs for Levi Strauss & Co., who chaired the board since July 2020. Lucas is senior director and associate general counsel at American Eagle Outfitters. “Special thanks to Anna for her leadership over the past two and a half years, especially as we confronted the uncertainty of COVID and global disruption,” said Lucas. Her experience in public policy focused USFIA’s activities to offer the fashion industry the information needed to navigate the new normal of the past few years.” Lucas’s expertise reflects the USFIA’s commitment to providing brands and retailers with reliable guidance on how to achieve solutions to trade and compliance challenges, the organization said.

Next Level Apparel has announced two major steps in continuing its commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. Founded in 2003, NLA is a leading supplier of premium blanks and will begin expediting its requirement to have all suppliers utilize 100 percent domestically grown cotton beginning this month, ahead of its original goal. Supply-chain integrity will also be strengthened by new origin-testing protocols. “This is a significant advancement in our commitment to global social responsibility and builds on our aggressive supply-chain traceability priorities,” said CEO Randy Hales. “This move complements our robust environmental, social and governance initiatives with regard to suppliers that violate our zero-tolerance policy of forced labor.” The company works closely with organizations throughout the world to stand up for human rights and fight injustice, it added.

CIT Commercial Services, a subsidiary of First Citizens Bank, has announced the addition of Scott Shapiro as director and new business officer for the Western region. Shapiro brings 22 years of experience originating and underwriting asset-based lending and factoring facilities to middle-market companies. “Scott has a proven track record and has been instrumental in assisting companies achieve their growth objectives,” said Mike Earnhart, senior vice president and Western region sales manager of CIT. “He is well-respected across the industry, and we are pleased to welcome him to our team.” CIT is one of the nation’s leading providers of financial services and lines of credit.