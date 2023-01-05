NEWS Inside the Industry

Baggy denim is strengthening its comeback thanks to Levi’s and its SilverTab Loose Fit Jeans, which were popularized in the ’90s thanks to skateboarders and hip-hop stars. Now Levi’s has announced a collaboration with the East London label 194 Local, which has turned repurposed SilverTab jeans into a top-selling item. Founded in 2018 by Elliot Cook, 194 Local specializes in vintage menswear and designer clothing from the ’80s to late 2000s. Each jean in the collection is over-dyed in one of four retro colors: lavender, mustard yellow, rust red and chocolate brown. It’s all meant to capture the look and feel of what Cook sees as a golden era of design. “We just really like baggy jeans,” said Cook. “And SilverTab was the best-fitting jean we found.”

Fleischer Studios, brand-licensing agency Global Icons and RGB designer Antione Joyner have announced a limited-edition RGB x Betty Boop collection in partnership with iconic retailer Fred Segal. The collection includes basics ranging in price from $100 to $250. The collaboration debuts Fleischer Studios’ Betty of the People initiative, a program created to make Betty Boop accessible to a range of identity communities by showing the character with a diverse variety of partners and creating designs that celebrate inclusion. “For 92 years, Betty Boop has been loved by an incredible range of cultures around the world,” said Mark Fleischer, chairman and CEO of Fleischer Studios. “Every item we offer will shine with the invitation to embrace acceptance, respect, love and courage, not to mention sheer fun.”

The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of sustainably produced specialty fibers, and Renewcell, the Swedish textile-to-textile recycling pioneer, have signed a multiyear supply agreement to accelerate the transition of the textile industry from a linear to a circular business model. The agreement contains the sale of 80,000 to 100,000 tons of Renewcell’s 100 percent recycled textile Circulose to Lenzing over a five-year period for use in the production of cellulosic fibers for fashion and other textile applications. “The textile industry must change,” said Christian Skilich, chief pulp officer at the Lenzing Group. “By signing the agreement with Renewcell, Lenzing is able to further integrate recycling. Moving toward a circular economy is vital to address the enormous textile-waste challenges of the industry.”

Materials-science company Pangaia has announced its certification as a B Corp, joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. The certification was provided by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, for having met rigorous social and environmental standards that represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit. The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’s operations: governance, workers, community, environment and customers. The process is rigorous, with applicants required to provide evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, and diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company must legally embed its commitment to purpose beyond profit in its company articles.