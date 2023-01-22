NEW RESOURCES Chanel West Coast Launches Eco-Friendly, Body-Positive Swim Collection

Coasty Swim has made its debut with a capsule collection consisting of three bikinis and an “ocean breeze” skirt hailed as the perfect cover-up. The bikinis are priced at $130; tops and bottoms can be purchased separately for $65 each.

Based in Southern California, the line was founded by television personality Chanel West Coast (born Chelsea Chanel Dudley). “I wanted to create a line of swimwear that was colorful, sexy and fun,” she said. “I also wanted to create a line that was safe for our planet. All of our bikinis are made from recycled materials and are 100 percent eco-friendly.

“We want women to feel beautiful in our bikinis as well as in their own skin,” she continued. “We promote body positivity, and our swimwear is meant to enhance your body no matter the shape or size. Coasty Swim is all about bringing the good vibes, and we hope to reach every coastline around the world with our brand soon.”

Colors and patterns are tropical in inspiration, feature reversible styles, and include accents such as ruffles and beading. According to the company, the Ocean Breeze model features “ruffling around the hips and ruching in the back, which pairs with a bandeau top with off-shoulder sleeving.” The matching skirt is a “lightweight, wraparound piece that you can tie off to the side for the perfect flowy cover-up.” The Princess model features ruffling around the bottoms and a ruffled bikini top with a decorative center adornment. The reversible bikini is a classic string halter bikini top and string-bikini bottom that ties at each side of the hip. This functional style is perfectly reversible, reversing from yellow to baby blue “to go with whatever your mood.”