FASHION Barbie x Hot Wheels x rue21 Roll Out Collaboration





You’ve probably noticed it’s Barbie season. The new feature film based on the doll—first unveiled in 1959—is inspiring a Malibu-smooth wave of fashion collaborations. One of the latest combines Barbie with another pop-culture toy icon, Hot Wheels, and is brought to you by rue21, the leading fashion destination known for its curated selection of styles that bring affordable fashion to everyone.





In combining the fashion and toy worlds, the Barbie x Hot Wheels x rue21 collaboration instills a sense of nostalgia and encompasses the fun, vibrancy and adventurous spirit the toy brands have represented for decades. “Both are timeless brands,” said Josh Burris, CEO of rue21, in a release, “and their influence on pop culture is undeniable. By merging the magic of the two entities with our fashion-forward, value-driven offerings, we can provide our customers with the most relevant looks this season.”





“By keeping a pulse on our customers’ ever-evolving preferences, we continue to witness their deep-rooted love for entertainment,” emphasized Michael Cingolani, chief merchandising officer of rue21. “Our partnership with Mattel fulfills this love and provides our customers with the most relevant fashion, which is both accessible and affordable to all.”





The 29-piece collection includes accessories and apparel in a variety of silhouettes, including graphic tees, matching sets and more, and is available in sizes small–3X, with prices ranging from $8 to $40. The three-way collaboration showcases rue21’s commitment to providing customers with on-trend styles at affordable prices while bringing to life the joy of pop-culture icons.





To celebrate the launch, rue21 is hosting a giveaway exclusively for its rue21 Rewards loyalty members, with the chance to win a $1,000 rue21 shopping spree. The Barbie x Hot Wheels x rue21 collection is available to shop exclusively at rue21 stores and online at rue21.com.