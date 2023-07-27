RETAIL Glendale’s Iconic The Americana at Brand Turns 15 With Flair

Photo by Connie & Stewart Photography





Southern California’s The Americana at Brand is celebrating 15 years as a most distinctive and integral part of the Glendale, Calif., community. Inspired by Boston’s historic Newbury Street, Caruso’s first mixed-use property offers visitors a wide selection of renowned retail brands, restaurants and entertainment experiences, all laid out just like a classic American town square. The property also includes luxury apartments and is complete with an orange trolley and a fountain at its center.

“At Caruso we set out to craft extraordinary destinations that are timeless, joyful and genuinely reflect the communities they serve,” said Corinne Verdery, Caruso CEO. “The Americana at Brand is a perfect example of such a destination as it has not only enhanced and diversified the cultural fabric of Glendale but has also created a special gathering place for the entire community.”

Since opening in May 2008, The Americana at Brand created a uniquely sophisticated and upscale SoCal urban environment with quintessential American charm, revitalizing downtown Glendale. A one-stop shop attracted the world’s finest and most successful retailers including Nordstrom, Tory Burch, David Yurman, Tiffany & Co. and Apple, whose locations at The Americana at Brand are often among the best performing in their portfolios. The property continues to evolve with further expansion to the crown jewels of luxury including Gucci and Saint Laurent.

“Summer festivities began with our elegant Baubles & Brunch soiree on The Green,” said Julie Jauregui, senior vice president, Caruso Operations & Events, who added there is much more to come. Additional yearlong celebrations including a family-friendly pancake breakfast benefiting the Glendale police and fire departments, monthly Give Back events to local nonprofit organizations, surprise and delight moments for visitors such as ice-cream-truck pop-ups, and live music Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 27.

In addition to its positive economic and cultural impact, The Americana at Brand continues to provide beautifully maintained grounds and a pristine public park that serves as a safe, enjoyable respite for residents and visitors alike.