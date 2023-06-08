TECHNOLOGY Epson’s New HQ Heralds the Changes in the Way We Work

The last three years have instigated an era of change that is just beginning, but Epson has positioned itself—quite literally—with a fresh, new vantage point. In May, the global technology leader cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in Los Alamitos, Calif., amid a host of VIP attendees from the worlds of politics, commerce and environmental organizations.

The 150,000-square-foot campus will serve as Epson’s headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America and oversee operations for home, office, commercial and industrial printing, visual communications, wearables, robotics, micro devices, and manufacturing. Over 80 percent of the workforce is part of an innovative hybrid program of remote working flexibility, with a six-day-per-month in-office schedule. The campus also features a hoteling workspace system, greatly reducing the staff’s physical footprint.

“The innovative Epson campus embodies the lessons we’ve gleaned from relocating during a global pandemic,” said Epson America CEO Keith Kratzenberg. “We’ve optimized the space to boost productivity and foster collaboration while prioritizing sustainability, community engagement and employee work-life balance.”

Highlights of the new facility also include a state-of-the-art Executive Briefing Center allows customers, partners and community members to interface with Epson technologies as well as conduct their own business. Epson also offers the facility for use by local businesses and nonprofits, with monthly activities for networking and community interaction.

The campus’s two distinct buildings are connected by an architectural bridge to keep employees connected, while environmental features include rooftop solar panels that provide 100 percent of the company’s energy needs, reduced lighting requirements due to large windows and motion sensors, expansive water conservation, and drought-tolerant landscaping throughout.

“Our new headquarters is more than just a [structure],” said Kratzberg. “It represents a commitment to growth, innovation and excellence. With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, we are better equipped to deliver world-class products and services to our customers.”