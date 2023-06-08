NEWS Inside the Industry

PANGAIA, the purpose-driven materials-science brand, has expanded its Motion collection to include a new capsule collection for men plus additional colorways for women. Motion is the brands most bio-based offering to date, made with 99.99 percent plant-based EVO nylon and 30 percent plant-based creora spandex from Hyosung. The activewear has an updated look and is designed to feel like a second skin. “We are thrilled to see such a fabulous reaction to PANGAIA’s Motion collection,” said Claire O’Neill, Hyosung’s European marketing manager. “It is a testimony to the fact that consumers are making more-sustainable choices when it comes to their apparel purchases. We look forward to our continued collaboration with such an innovative and passionate brand whose aim is to give back to the planet more than it takes.”





Santa Monica College’s Fashion Design and Merchandising department will present its annual student fashion show, LA Mode 2023, on June 16 at 7 p.m. in the CPC Courtyard on its Southern California campus. The Magenta Carpet begins at 5 with sponsor giveaways, a live DJ and goodie-bag tables, and the show will feature an eclectic mix of casual, club, evening and avant-garde capsule collections showcasing each designer’s vision. The event will also include LA Mode’s annual Style and Substance Award, which this year will honor alumnus Cimmi Cumes, product design manager at Mattel, Inc., and a Fashion Advisory Board member who has spearheaded an intern partnership providing training and opportunities for SMC students at Mattel. The school’s rapidly growing fashion program is attracting industry attention around the world.





Cottonworks will host a workshop entitled “Textile Fundamentals” in San Francisco June 27–28. The beginner-level workshop will cover the basics of textile processing, including fiber, yarn, knitting, weaving, dyeing and finishing. Special focus will be paid to the relationship between each step in the process and its effect on the final product. Cottonworks is Cotton Inc.’s industry resource for professionals in the apparel and textile industries, helping forge expertise in every stage of the product-development and marketing process through comprehensive resources including data research, market and trend analysis, webinars, and informative videos. Workshops require registration, which is free.





CIT Commercial Services, a subsidiary of First Citizens Bank, has promoted Marc Heller to the position of vice chairman and Michael Hudgens to the role of CIT Commercial Services president, with full responsibility for everyday operations. Heller has been a leader in commercial financing for more than half a century. Since joining CIT in 2004, he has played an integral part in helping CIT become a nationwide leader in factoring, credit protection, accounts-receivable management and lending services to consumer-product companies, manufacturers, dealers, importers and resellers. Hudgens has spent 35 years with CIT Commercial Services, and, as president, his previous managing-director role will expand to include oversight of all CIT Commercial Services leaders and executives with primary responsibility for business growth.