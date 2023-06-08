NEW LINES

New Showrooms and Lines

By Apparel News Staff | Thursday, June 8, 2023

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

cmcdtla.com

NEW SHOWROOMS

MILIO MILANO

SUITE C219

Milio Milano

Women’s

BESTSELLER / VERO MODA

SUITE C221

Vero Moda

Contemporary women’s

NIGHTDAY BY ZHU

SUITE C250

Nightday by Zhu

Designer men’s and women’s

MODERN THREAD

SUITE C449

Modern Thread

Contemporary knitwear

ELISA JOHNSON

SUITE C480

Elisa Johnson

Contemporary eyewear

RYLEE + CRU COLLECTIVE

SUITE C591

Noralee

Vintage-inspired childrenswear

Quincy Mae

Easy-to-wear infantwear

Rylee + Cru

Unique and artistic infantwear, childdrenswear, women’s

ZUTTER

SUITE C625/627

Zutter

Graphic tees

NEW BRANDS

FERN LIBERSON & CO

SUITE 410

Storm LA

THE STYLE ROOM BY SANDRA LOULAKIS

SUITE C476

Allyrose Designs

By Vinnik

Inclusive luxury lifestyle brand

Free 2 Be

Furious Fur

Ethical, vegan, luxe faux fur

Timmy Woods

Designer handbags

SYLVIA GILL CHILDRENSWEAR

SUITE C501

Paper Flowers / Sweet Soul

Tween novelty tops 

ELOISA & MIA SHOWROOM

SUITE C508

The Table Tyke

Place mats for little ones

IN PLAY SHOWROOM

SUITE C537

Miki Miette

Infantwear, childrenswear and accessories

SHAYNA MASINO SALES

SUITE C540

Maniere

Infantwear, childrenswear 

KEIKI SHOWROOM

SUITE C544

Bella & Lace

Ethically made girls’ fashion from Australia

Bellabubear

Loungewear and pajamas for babies, kids and adults

THE GLITTER BOX SHOWROOM

SUITE C568

Ce Ce Co

Childrenswear and accessories

RANDEE’S SHOWROOM

SUITE C579

Roshambo Eyewear

NICKY ROSE KIDS

SUITE C580

Little Olin

Girls’

Mini Molly Bracken

Girls’

Prince Peter

Girls’ tee line

Rockets of Awesome

Boys’ and girls’

JULIE SMITH KIDS

SUITE C590

Mayoral Shoes

European-made shoes infant to teen


The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

newmart.net

NEW showrooms

Ashley Michaelsen Inc–AMPR Creatives

Suite 203

TELL THE TRUTH

Suite 212

Luxury fashion apparel

NEW TEMPorary LOCATION

Chantal Accessories

Suite 1006 (formerly Suite 509)

Engel’s Showroom

Suite 1006 (formerly Suite 509)

EXCLUSIVE-MARKET ONLY

10eleven

Suite 135

Simkhai

Charlie Gorrilla Showroom

Suite 503

Blue Revival

Maude Vivante

Susana Monaco

Tina Kahn Accessories

Suite 605

Escape From Paris

Justin Gregory NYC

Paper Lace

Tara Gasparian

Arddun Agency

Suite 608

Alemais

ByTimo

CLEA

Faithful Kitri

The Brand

Juicy Couture

Suite 611

525 Sweaters

Co-op

Suite 706

David Galan Leather

Suite 715

Miriana Ojeda

Suite 715

Alquema

Bea Gorman Sales

Suite 1003

Eleven Stitch

Gerties

North Star Base

Zsiska Jewelry

JV & Associates

Suite 1003

Cut Loose

Kleen

Multiples

Shana

Slim-Sation

Vine Street

XCVI

Suite 1003

Twigs Jewels

Wearables

NEW LINES

10Eleven

Suite 135

Leset

Steve Levinson

Suite 706

Necessities

Sue Goodman Showroom

Suite 909

AMJ

Oliver Logan

Chantal Accessories

Suite 1006

Harper James

Robert Aruj Showroom

Suite 1101

Jewel by Badgley Mishka

Ricki Dessigns USA

VEEV

Visona Italy

Valerie Hambas

Suite 1108

Modzori Shoes

Lynn Girard Showroom

Suite 1203

Alpine Cashmere

