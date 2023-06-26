RUNWAY Curve Struts the Runway at Paraiso Swim





Miami is all but synonymous with the beach lifestyle—not to mention sexy, luxe and curvy. And so it was an inevitable destination for Curve, the pre-eminent lingerie trade show, which made its Florida debut on June 10 during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.





The runway show featured veteran brands and emerging designers who unveiled their latest collections of lingerie, activewear and swimwear. The roster included collections by Anita, Atelier Amour, Chantelle, Culture Trees, Dita Von Teese, Elomi, Fantasie, Freya, Leonisa, Mapalé, Simone Pérèle and b.tempt’d by Wacoal. Each brand brought its unique vision to the runway, showcasing the epitome of beauty, comfort and confidence.





“The U.S. intimate apparel industry is growing stronger each year, so we were thrilled to bring this show to Miami, a city where lingerie, swimwear and active clothing are essentials for everyone,” said Raphael Camp, managing director of Comexposium Americas, the organizer of the Curve shows.