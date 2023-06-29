TRADE SHOW REPORTS The Times They Are A-Changin’ at L.A. Market

The L.A. Fashion District was abuzz with systemic change, seen across showrooms and among visiting buyers at Los Angeles Market Week, held June 11–15.

The industry has transformed itself into a faster, more conscientious and consumer-centric community, and buyers are responding positively.

The need for speed to market was addressed by brands across the board. Buyers such as Connie Kelsay and Kristina Angelo of the Sappari boutique in Whitefish, Mont., were thrilled with the changes in the market and the shift to more-immediate deliveries.

“The ability to buy closer in, when previously we were buying a year out, has been great,” they said. “We were able to place festival goods for July selling.”





New and nostalgic at New Mart

Just Madison







Tom Keefer, general manager of The New Mart, spoke about some of the changes and developments put in place. “This market we brought new enhancements to further improve the buying experience. We just completed our website development, which allows buyers to find any brand by name, floor or category.”

Coming from a desire to smile again is a less serious approach to fashion. At showroom LK, Los Angeles–based Just Madison launched its first line of whimsical Fall and Holiday intarsia sweaters, including Game Day and Love You to the Moon and Back, priced at $36.

At the Lynn Girard Showroom, Astrid, a Canadian brand new to the showroom, displayed a collection of bright, kitschy, fun and comfy sweaters, with cardigans priced at $58–$68 and pullovers at $51.

The ongoing nod to nostalgia continued with the vibes of Y2K. First established in Los Angeles in 1989, Cross Colours, a pioneering hip-hop brand, continued its important message of “clothing without prejudice.” This now-iconic brand is recreating from its archives, bringing new on-point design at a time when what it has to say is so important. T-shirts start at $38.





Upbeat and unique at the Cooper

Oceanus







Retailers enjoyed the upbeat environment on the 11th floor at Brand Assembly, where buyers convened for food, fun and fashion. Hillary France, CEO of the show, noted how retailers enjoyed it. “We exceeded our count of attendees year over year the first two days,” she said, “and had a great market.”

New to the show was Oceanus from the U.K., with its ’80s-glam collection of crystal-beaded swim and ready-to-wear. Named to Forbes’ Under Forty list, designer Hannah Attalah’s fantasy patterns ranged from swim separates priced at $90–$220 to dresses ranging from $90 to $350. “There was plenty of energy and positive vibes at the Cooper, and June market was a great success,” said the building’s general manager, Margot Garcia.

In the 8th Story showroom, new L.A. brand Sur Halo was launching for Holiday. Its mix of classic-meets-edgy for the hyper-trend-aware woman takes fashion pieces like halters and wide-legged trousers, priced at $40–$98, from day to night.

UPcycleD by French brand Biche de Bere in the Bahh Collective showroom said something special with its one-of-a kind fashion collection. The unique line was completely made from thrift-market-donated goods, resulting in each piece, starting at $92, being slightly different.





CMC welcomes new lines and buyers

OW Collection







California Market Center showrooms had the opportunity to connect with key corporate and boutique accounts during market. Said Events Director Moriah Robinson, “We were excited to welcome stores such as Lord & Taylor, TJX, M.Fredric and more, introducing buyers to the many new lines we’ve added.”

Mary Ann Ayres, founder of Planet Chic Fashion in Torrance, Calif., was shopping for her pop-up fashion events, a runway-show approach to selling. Ayres said, “I’m here this week looking for new lines and special product to sell at my July shows.”

Free to Be, new to The Style Room LA, captured buyers with its witty screen-printed T-shirt collection, made in the USA, and priced at $29. At Avani Del Amour, reversible Y2K flannel plaid jackets were hot at $55. And Frank Lyman Design presented a sophisticated line of lace, satin, tulle and glitter starting at $74.





Appointment shopping at Lady Liberty

At Lady Liberty, fashion-influencer brand OW Collection, in the A/C Collective, featured circa 2000 cool-girl styles with sheer ruffles, marabou trims and sequins in champagne, chocolate and black, priced at $69–$155.

“Showrooms saw a steady stream of traffic,” said Empera Arye, CEO of the show. “Most brands had set appointments for this market and wrote orders for October 30 delivery.”