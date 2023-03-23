NEWS Inside the Industry

At the Lineapelle trade show held recently in Milan, Lenzing unveiled a new collaboration with Natural Fiber Welding to offer TENCEL-branded fibers as another backer option for NFW’s patented plant-based technology, MIRUM. The team-up will provide a new biodegradable, low-carbon, plastic-free leather alternative for various applications, with functional benefits making it ideal for footwear, apparel and home accessories. It also boasts circularity and traceability credentials. According to Lenzing, the collaboration will help drive forward sustainability and transparency in the textile industry, going beyond traditional textiles while avoiding resource-heavy practices such as factory farming or extracting fossil fuels.

The Port of Los Angeles has entered into separate Memoranda of Understanding with the ports of Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan, to more formally collaborate on sustainability and environmental issues. The agreements were signed by officials during the 2023 California Japan Clean Energy Trade Mission. “The MOUs epitomize the strong relationship between California and Japan and our shared commitment to tackling climate change,” said California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. Said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, “Global cooperation is critical if we are to make meaningful progress toward a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry. We can do so much more with ports and other international stakeholders working together.”

Next Level Apparel has announced a new partnership with leading textile manufacturer Grupo M to provide nearshore production in support of NLA’s move to 100 percent domestic cotton for its entire line. “With this strategic move,” the company said in a release, “NLA will be able to bring production closer to home for improved speed-to-market, decreased geopolitical risk and increased supply-chain transparency, including upstream traceability of the cotton it uses, providing global partners and customers with apparel that prioritizes ethical and sustainable production.” Said NLA CEO Randy Hales, “As part of our ethos, we seek like-minded suppliers who prioritize sustainability and uphold equally high standards. This exciting partnership with Grupo M is another step forward in our longstanding commitment to supply-chain visiblity and accountability.”

Hyosung, a major sustainable-textile-solutions company, has joined the Ocean Network platform coordinated by Surfers Against Sewage, a U.K.-based marine conservation charity that works with communities to protect oceans, beaches and marine life. The Ocean Network boasts over 300 businesses supporting environmental solutions whose members are active within their communities, committed to fighting plastic pollution, pushing government for change and inspiring the next generation of ocean protectors. “Hyosung is proud to collaborate with this powerful group to reduce global plastic pollution in our wonderful oceans,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung’s global marketing director, textiles. “Our own Ocean Protection Initiative, where we manufacture high-quality recycled nylon fiber made from discarded fishing nets and recycled polyester from ocean-bound plastic waste, aligns with SAS’s mission.”