FEMININE AND FLATTERING RESA and JoJo Collaborate on a Feminine and Flattering Collection

“I love my comfy clothes and am in leggings 80 percent of the time when I’m working,” said JoJo Fletcher. But all work and no play makes for a dull life, and so the TV host and star of season 12 of “The Bachelorette” added, “so getting dressed up is fun for me!”

Chances to dress up have just increased thanks to Fletcher’s collaboration with RESA, founded by Suzanne Marchese in Venice, Calif., in 2015. The RESA x JoJo Spring collection was curated with Fletcher’s favorite styles and prints, with each piece connected to important personal memories.

The floral pastels and bright tropical prints have names such as Sunstone, the winery where she married husband Jordan, and Rico, where they currently live. All silhouettes are feminine and flattering, from flirty dresses with sexy leg slits to matching sets with crop tops, skirts and shorts. The collection ranges in price from $68 to $158.

“We deserve to put on something that makes us feel beautiful and comfortable, and that’s why I fell in love with RESA’s silhouettes,” Fletcher said. “I really wanted to make sure we made styles in the collection for everyone. Maybe your go-to is bold trousers or a fun, bright set or, of course, a beautiful, flowy dress. We hope everyone finds something they love that makes it easy for them to dress up in and feel great.”

The overall vision and direction for the collaboration’s mood board was “spring meets country,” Fletcher continued. “I’m from Texas, so we thought it would be nice to take my background and mix it with a spring and feminine vibe, so farm animals, fields, big skies, neutral colors, florals and cowboy boots. I feel like the prints in the collection also reflect that, with soft florals, neutral animal prints and bright colors.”

RESA founder Marchese was raised in New York City and began her fashion career as an intern at Glamour before working her way up to senior fashion editor at US Weekly, where she spent 14 years styling celebrities and covering the latest trends from street to red carpet. “Designing a Spring collection with JoJo has been so exciting,” according to Marchese. “We really wanted to create pieces that can be worn for any occasion in prints that will never go out of style.”