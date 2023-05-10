LEISUREWEAR Made-in-L.A. Made For All Embraces Ethics and Diversity

There’s no shortage of leisurewear in the marketplace, which means the consumer gets to play an elevated game. Instead of grabbing any old generic brand for everyday basics, the savvy shopper can choose a small company with a story that resonates.





So, while you may be dressed down physically in a hoodie and tee, mentally you’re wide-awake and bedecked in something meaningful.





Made For All has just the kind of story sure to strike a chord. Originally founded in Los Angeles in 2015, the brand has found itself more timely than ever in this fast-changing era. Born out of a love of minimalist style, contemporary design and luxury streetwear, Made For All is also ethically sourced as well as being Black founded and owned, with one partner a physically challenged army veteran.





Manufactured in the Los Angeles Fashion District, Made For All was founded by Brandon Winslow, a former director of client relations at Roc Nation, and Danny Burke, a proud veteran with a marketing background.





The brand uses the highest quality fabrications, including 100 percent French-terry cotton, fleece, naturally dyed Tencel and bamboo-cotton blends for unisex hoodies, sweatpants, lounge pants, socks, baseball and trucker hats, and T-shirts in addition to women’s-cut sweatshirts and men’s boxers. The brand has been worn by actors, athletes and icons such as Rome Flynn, Emily Ratajkowski, Justise Winslow, Kenny Smith, Alex Wilright and Josh Hart.





According to the brand, success and achievement are made for all, and it seeks to “bring a quality, uncomplicated ideal to a life that can often feel chaotic.” In addition to being Black founded and Black owned, Made For All also prioritizes supporting Los Angeles­–based minority-owned businesses throughout its supply chain. This is achieved by working with manufacturers, fabric sourcers and other partners that are also owned by people of color.



