EVENTS Dallas Market Center and PGA Golf Exhibitions Join Forces for First-Time Event





Texas has produced some of golf’s most legendary champions, and now it’s posting an unbeatable new score in the industry space. The Dallas Market Center and PGA Golf Exhibitions have announced a collaboration that will promote the Dallas Men’s Show and the PGA Buying & Education Summit to attendees of the respective events.





Scheduled July 29–31 at the Dallas Market Center, the Dallas Men’s Show will feature more than 700 brands of classic and contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear for leading retailers across the country. This summer’s edition is expected to be the largest in the show’s history.





At the same time, golf’s mid-season PGA Buying & Education Summit, running July 31–Aug. 2, is being held for the first time at the new Omni PGA Frisco Resort, the new home of the PGA of America. The new location and format have resulted in more than 120 golf brands showcasing the latest trends in apparel, accessory and lifestyle products in the sold-out resort exhibition ballrooms. Participating brands also have been capped for the invitation-only One2One buying appointments.





In addition to product sourcing, the three-day schedule features equipment and technology testing, a live fashion show, national-level PGA education, and networking during experiential events at the golf-centered entertainment and dining area of the Monument Realty PGA District. Retail buyers registered for the Dallas Men’s Show will be welcomed into the PGA Buying & Education Summit and, vice versa, each show will cross-promote the other event. Finally, at the Dallas Men’s Show an on-site activation will promote the summit and golf apparel will be featured in the menswear fashion show and reception.





Brands showing at both events include 7 Diamonds, Criquet Shirts, Faherty Brand, Flag & Anthem, Johnston & Murphy, Mizzen + Main, Onward Reserve and Smathers & Branson.





The Dallas Market Center is a 5-million-square-foot global trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry.





Exhibitor, event and registration details for the Dallas Men’s Show are available at DallasMarketCenter.com, and for the PGA Buying & Education Summit at PGABuyingSummit.com.