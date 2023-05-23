TRADE SHOW REPORTS Second Edition of MAGIC Nashville Solidifies Its Place as a Regional Destination





High energy, a feeling of excitement and charming well-dressed people. Sound like your typical trade show? Probably not, and that’s because Nashville, Tenn., is not your typical fashion capital. But that’s certainly changing, especially after the success of the second installment of MAGIC Nashville, held April 26–27 at Music City Center.





“The energy was fantastic. Buyers were dressed up, and there was an overwhelming feeling of excitement,” said Erin Hawley, senior director of sales for Costa Mesa, Calif.–based Z Supply. “The city is so unique in that everything you could want is all within walking distance—world-class food, incredible live music, a downtown like no other. The location strikes a chord with so many people, and it rubs off on the show floor.”





Known for its community of influential retailers, boutiques and specialty stores, MAGIC Nashville brought brands’ demand for mid-season access to key online and regional retailers. Vici, Dillard’s, Lulu’s, Von Maur, Apricot Lane, Altar’d State, Everything but Water, Hemline Nashville, Scout and Molly’s, and Tilly’s were all in attendance along with many other top retailers shopping fall and holiday deliveries.





“The April edition of MAGIC Nashville was vibrant and dynamic, from the beauty-bar activations to the live-music performances,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC. “Trends we saw on the show floor included denim on denim, biker girl, ballet core, vintage nostalgia and, of course, all types of boots.”





“We have created a space unlike any other for MAGIC with this unique seasonal timing within the beautiful, artistic city of Nashville,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion. “Retailers and brands agree there is value shopping mid-season in a more local, niche, intimate setting. This regional stop has quickly become the must-attend event.”





Just one suggested tweak, according to Z Supply’s Hawley. “The show was a bit early for Holiday,” she said. “If there was an option to move the show out a few weeks, I think the importance and excitement of the show would be unstoppable.”