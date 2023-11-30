NEWS Inside the Industry

Jesta I.S. has unveiled advanced features to its unified commerce Omni Store Platform. These will enable retail brands to better integrate their omni-channel data, internal departments and operational processes with new and powerful unified technology. “This will allow brands to deliver seamless, omni-channel experiences consistently, the company said, “establishing themselves as innovators in a hyper-crowded space and becoming a go-to destination for the shopping experiences that digital consumers have come to expect.” The updated platform “creates frictionless and immersive shopping experiences for today’s digital consumers who want to browse and purchase online,” said Jesta I.S. President Arvind Gupta, “and then pick up in store or purchase an omni-channel gift card in store but have it sent directly to a loved one complete with a thoughtful message and nice packaging.”





Artistic Milliners and Lenzing have introduced a collection of denim fabrics made from Tencel’s newest fiber, 32MM, which are optimized to create the authentic look of a classic pair of jeans but without compromising on comfort. The 32MM fiber is shorter in length than traditional Tencel, giving it better compatibility with cotton by allowing it to blend with shorter fibers. “The resulting product offers the great highs and lows of cotton,” said the company, “providing an authentic look and better wash-downs but with an extraordinary level of softness and an unexpectedly silky hand feel.” Omer Ahmed, managing director of Artistic Milliners, said, “Circularity is part of our central mission, just as it is for Lenzing, but both companies are also passionate about creating beautiful, comfortable products.”





YKK has announced the release of its new DynaPel water-repellent zipper, designed to be compatible with garment-recycling systems. DynaPel uses EMPEL technology instead of the standard PU film to achieve its water repellency. The lack of a PU film helps remove one of the barriers of textile-to-textile recycling of performance apparel by eliminating the urethane material, which presents challenges to garment-recycling processes. Conventional chemical and mechanical garment-recycling systems cannot process the polyurethane film commonly used on water-repellent zippers, necessitating the removal of zippers from garments before recycling. This additional processing step often deters recyclers from accepting garments with PU zippers, resulting in unnecessary waste. “DynaPel represents a new generation of sustainable, high-performance, water-repellent zippers,” the company said. “It is the future of water protection for zippers.”