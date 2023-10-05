NEW LINES New Showrooms and Lines

California Market Center 110 E. Ninth St. cmcdtla.com NEW SHOWROOMS & BRANDS EDITE SHOWROOM Suite C201 Women’s contemporary clothing and accessories MILIO MILANO Suite C219 Milio Milano Classic contemporary SEA AND GRASS SHOWROOM Suite C405 Bali Prema Purveyors of Fragrance Salty Cali Sea & Grass EASY LANGUAGE SHOWROOM Suite C434 Baltimore Bag Company Leather bags, leather jackets and leather goods Easy Language Women’s tops and bottoms Hoop Me Up Hoop earrings Jerey O Wearable art and unique items Messages & Symbols Silkscreen Tees with slogans Resist Eyewear, graphic tops and tees MINIMI Suite C504 Minimi Kids’ clothing and accessories HEY POPINJAY! Suite C546 Hey Popinjay! Kids’ apparel UL&KA Suite C546 UL&KA Kids’ hair accessories and beanies

The New Mart 127 E. Ninth St. newmart.net NEW TENANTS GBS Trend Inc. Suite 209 Hemp Fortex Industries Suite 1102 NEW LOCATION Liverpool Los Angeles Suite 1211 (formerly in Suite 402) EXCLUSIVE–MARKET ONLY Loretta Kendrick Suite 611 Caite Esqualo eyebobs Gretty Zuger/Zenara Kyla Seo Lake & Harriet by eyebobs Love Kyla Michael Hall Suite 611 Camper Sanita Crayola Sisters Suite 613 Heydari Paper Lace Tara Gasparian Yani Collection Kathy Franz Suite 613 Latico Leather Love Is Project Suite 613 Sandy Cooper Suite 613 Bryn Walker Pacific Cotton Tina Kahn Suite 613 Escape From Paris David Galan Leather Suite 715 Miriana Ojeda Suite 715 Alquema Anarkh Bia Miro Igor Dobranic Matthildur As 98 C6 Wholesale Casitas Brands Cordani Henriette Steffensen Ilse Jacobsen J. Slides Papucei Sofft The Private Design Ultra Moda Suites 807, 808 Charlie Gorilla Suite 910 Aldo Martins Alivia B.Yu Blue Revival Maude Vivante Susana Monaco Bea Gorman Sales Suite 1003 Elemente Clemente Eleven Stitch Gerties North Star Base Zsiska Jewelry Julie Vandervert Suite 1003 Cut Loose Liv by Habitat Multiples Shana Slim-sation Vine Street Roni Artega Suite 1003 Threads 4 Thought Twigs Jewels XCVI Wearables West Coast Collective Suite 1006 Bluebella Empress Mimi Escante Fleur’t Intimates Gossard Hanky Panky Hauty Honeydew iCollection Inej Kickee Men Kickee Women Montelle Intimates Panty Promise Parfait Pretty Polly Proof Rya Collection Soak Wash NEW LINES 10eleven Lobby 3x1 KLA Showroom Suite 704 Batela Rose Rose/Rosebud J. Moore Sales Suite 706 Athena Designs Jamie Prince Sales Suite 709 La Bottega di Brunella—Italy Sancta Muerte—Italy Showroom SHIFT Suite 715 Guitare Barcelona Chantal Accessories Suite 904 Oars + Alps Mary Minser Sales Suite 1005 Ash & Eden Azure & Indigo Celina Moon Lynn Girard Showroom Suite 1203 Dress Addict